Anthony Lopes Injury: Ruled out against Paris

Lopes doesn't make the squad list for Tuesday's game since he still has to recover from the thigh injury he picked up against Rennes. His next chance to play will be against Toulouse on Sunday, leaving him some days to recover. Against Paris, his replacement could be Patrik Carlgren or ex-captain Alban Lafont, who is making the squad after all the conflicts he had with the club earlier in the season.