Anthony Lopes Injury: Suffers finger injury

Lopes is unavailable for Saturday's clash against Marseille due to a finger injury.

Lopes has been the undisputed starter between the posts for Nantes this season, making his absence a notable blow heading into a crucial fixture in the Canaries' push to avoid relegation. Paul Carlgren is set to step between the posts in his place against Marseille, with the club hoping to have Lopes back in the fold as quickly as possible given the importance of the remaining fixtures.