Lopes nearly flipped the script early with a pair of sharp saves against his former club, but he could do little about Pavel Sulc's close‑range finish that ultimately decided the match. Once Nantes went up a man, his involvement faded almost entirely, leaving him with a thin fantasy line built on those early interventions rather than sustained volume. The outing underscores how matchup and match state can swing his value, and his run of allowing more than two goals per game over his last 10 starts does not point to a reliable profile.