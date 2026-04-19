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Anthony Lopes News: Concedes goal

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 19, 2026

Lopes had one save and allowed one goal in Sunday's 1-1 draw versus Brest. In addition, he was given a yellow card in the 94th minute.

Lopes could not make it three consecutive games with a clean sheet thanks to a Brendan Chardonnet effort. Still, the goalkeeper's April form is at a solid high thanks to six saves and only one goal conceded in three appearances for Nantes.

Anthony Lopes
Nantes
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