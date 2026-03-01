Anthony Lopes News: Concedes once in defeat
Lopes made two saves and allowed one goal in Sunday's 1-0 loss to Lille.
Lopes only gave up one goal but that was the difference in this match. He has a good chance to make up for this with a strong effort against an Angers side which has only scored 22 goals in 24 games this season domestically.
