Anthony Lopes News: Concedes three goals in loss

Lopes made three saves and allowed three goals in Wednesday's 3-0 loss to Paris Saint-Germain.

Lopes made three saves and conceded three goals in Wednesday's 3-0 loss against PSG, extending his run without a clean sheet to two matches. The goalkeeper is enduring a difficult season as his side edges closer to relegation, having recorded 90 saves, conceded 47 goals and kept six clean sheets across 29 appearances this season. He will look to bounce back against Rennes on Sunday.