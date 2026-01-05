Lopes held firm for a shutout as Marseille protected their box after going down to nine men, finishing with four saves in a comfortable win. His best first half work came in the 19th minute, when he held Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang's header after Igor Paixao's cross. He stayed set late and comfortably handled Timothy Weah's drive from distance. This marked Lopes' third clean sheet of the season and showed a new face from the Canaries, who look motivated again under new coach Ahmed Kantari. Lopes will look to build on that outing against Paris FC on Jan. 18.