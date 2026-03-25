Anthony Lopes News: Gives up three goals

Lopes registered six saves and allowed three goals in Sunday's 3-2 loss against Strasbourg.

Lopes and Nantes were unable to hold on to the three points despite leading twice, and the veteran goalkeeper allowed the decisive goal in stoppage time. He has kept just one clean sheet in his last nine starts, a stretch in which he's allowed multiple goals five times. He'll aim to bounce back when facing Metz on Sunday, April 5, after the break.