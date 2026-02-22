Anthony Lopes headshot

Anthony Lopes News: Keeps clean sheet

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 22, 2026

Lopes made one save and allowed zero goals in Sunday's 2-0 victory over Le Havre.

Lopes only had to make one save as Le Havre never really threatened his goal, but he shouldn't expect the same easy ride against Lille. The side has scored 36 goals in 23 matches this season.

Anthony Lopes
Nantes
More Stats & News
