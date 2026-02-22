Anthony Lopes News: Keeps clean sheet
Lopes made one save and allowed zero goals in Sunday's 2-0 victory over Le Havre.
Lopes only had to make one save as Le Havre never really threatened his goal, but he shouldn't expect the same easy ride against Lille. The side has scored 36 goals in 23 matches this season.
