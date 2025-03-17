Anthony Lopes News: Keeps clean sheet in win
Lopes made three saves and kept a clean sheet during Saturday's 1-0 win over Lille.
Lopes made some critical stops while also being saved by the woodwork during the second half to finally keep his first clean sheet since joining Nantes during the winter transfer window. Definitely a much-needed performance from a goalkeeper who was coming off allowing 13 goals over his previous five starts.
