Fantasy Soccer
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Anthony Lopes headshot

Anthony Lopes News: Keeps clean sheet in win

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 17, 2025

Lopes made three saves and kept a clean sheet during Saturday's 1-0 win over Lille.

Lopes made some critical stops while also being saved by the woodwork during the second half to finally keep his first clean sheet since joining Nantes during the winter transfer window. Definitely a much-needed performance from a goalkeeper who was coming off allowing 13 goals over his previous five starts.

Anthony Lopes
Nantes
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer tools
Sign Up Now