Anthony Lopes News: Keeps rare clean sheet

Lopes made five saves and kept a clean sheet during Sunday's scoreless draw against Metz.

Lopes had another busy day between the posts but this time the outcome was way better for him as he made a lot of great saves, especially during the first half, while also having luck by his side with two goals scored by the opposition being ruled out due to offsides. This was just the fifth clean sheet of the season for the veteran goalkeeper, who definitely didn't have enough help from the defensive line ahead of him during the entire campaign.