Anthony Lopes headshot

Anthony Lopes News: Three saves in 3-1 defeat

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 16, 2026

Lopes made three saves and allowed three goals in Friday's 3-1 defeat versus Monaco.

Lopes made three saves but conceded three goals as well. It was the fifth occasion in the league campaign where the 35-year-old conceded three or more goals. Lopes' next assignment will be a match against Le Havre.

Anthony Lopes
Nantes
