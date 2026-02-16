Anthony Lopes News: Three saves in 3-1 defeat
Lopes made three saves and allowed three goals in Friday's 3-1 defeat versus Monaco.
Lopes made three saves but conceded three goals as well. It was the fifth occasion in the league campaign where the 35-year-old conceded three or more goals. Lopes' next assignment will be a match against Le Havre.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer toolsSign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Anthony Lopes See More
-
Dream11 Fantasy Soccer
Dream11 Fantasy Soccer: Lyon v. Bayern Munich PreviewAugust 18, 2020
-
Yahoo DFS Soccer
Yahoo DFS Soccer: Tuesday/Wednesday UCL PicksAugust 18, 2020
-
Dream11 Fantasy Soccer
Dream11 Fantasy Soccer: Manchester City v. Olympique Lyonnais PreviewAugust 14, 2020
-
Yahoo DFS Soccer
Yahoo DFS Soccer: Friday/Saturday UCL PicksAugust 14, 2020
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Anthony Lopes See More