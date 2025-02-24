Anthony Lopes News: Three saves in victory

Lopes registered three saves and allowed one goal in Sunday's 3-1 victory against Lens. In addition, he was given a yellow card in the 82nd minute.

Lopes had a solid game as he bounced back from conceding seven goals in his previous outing. He made three saves against Lens and had little chance on their lone goal, a well-taken penalty by Neil El Aynaoui. The goalkeeper is still searching for his first clean sheet with his new team and will try to secure it against Marseille on Sunday, a club he has faced many times and where he is never warmly welcomed at the Velodrome.