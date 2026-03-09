Anthony Lopes News: Three saves on Saturday
Lopes recorded three saves and allowed one goal in Saturday's 1-0 loss to Angers.
Lopes made three saves but conceded a goal as well. It was the 20th occasion this season in 24 appearances where the 35-year-old failed to keep a clean sheet. Lopes' next assignment will be against Paris Saint-Germain.
