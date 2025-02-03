Anthony Lopes News: Two saves in victory

Lopes made two saves and allowed one goal in Sunday's 2-1 win versus Reims.

Lopes repelled two of three Stade Reims shots on target Sunday as Nantes earned a narrow 2-1 victory. The veteran keeper has been in fine form since transferring to Nantes from Lyon. Over five appearances (five starts) with his new club, Lopes has made 12 saves and three clearances while conceding just six goals. Lopes' next test should come Friday when Nantes host Brest who have scored five goals over their last three league fixtures.