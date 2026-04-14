Anthony Lopes News: Zero saves in 0-0 stalemate
Lopes registered no saves and allowed zero goals in Saturday's 0-0 draw versus AJ Auxerre.
Lopes did not make a save but still recorded a clean sheet. It was the 35-year-old's second consecutive clean sheet in the league fixture and sixth overall this season. Lopes' next assignment will be against Brest.
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