Anthony Losilla headshot

Anthony Losilla Injury: Doubtful against Augsburg

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 10, 2025

Losilla twisted his ankle and was unable to train Thursday. He is a doubt for Saturday's clash against Augsburg, coach Dieter Hecking said in the press conference.

Losilla was unable to train Thursday due to a twisted ankle and is considered a doubt for Saturday's clash. He is expected to be assessed after the final training session to determine his availability. However, he has not been a regular starter lately so his potential absence is unlikely to impact the starting XI.

Anthony Losilla
VfL Bochum
