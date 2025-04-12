Fantasy Soccer
Anthony Losilla headshot

Anthony Losilla News: Healthy enough for bench

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 12, 2025

Losilla (ankle) is on the bench for Saturday's match against Augsburg.

Losilla was doubtful heading into Saturday but has still made the call, earning a spot on the bench to face Augsburg. He is typically only a rotational option and will likely only see bench appearances moving forward, as he has not started in a match since Jan. 25, having gone unused four times since then.

Anthony Losilla
VfL Bochum
