Anthony Losilla News: Healthy enough for bench
Losilla (ankle) is on the bench for Saturday's match against Augsburg.
Losilla was doubtful heading into Saturday but has still made the call, earning a spot on the bench to face Augsburg. He is typically only a rotational option and will likely only see bench appearances moving forward, as he has not started in a match since Jan. 25, having gone unused four times since then.
