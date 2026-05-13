Anthony Mandrea Injury: In doubt for World Cup

Mandrea is doubtful for the World Cup after suffering a dislocated shoulder in April, according to Ouest France.

Mandrea is in a race against time after an injury around a month ago, as a dislocated shoulder could end his hopes of playing in the tournament. This would mean that Algeria heads into the World Cup without their backup keeper, something to monitor as starter Luca Zidane is also dealing with a jaw injury. With a month until the start of the tournament, it looks to be a close call for Madrea.