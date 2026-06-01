Anthony Mandrea News: Left out of Algeria's squad

Mandrea has not been included in Algeria's World Cup squad after failing to recover in time from the dislocated shoulder he suffered in April.

Mandrea had been in a race against time to prove his fitness after the injury, but the recovery timeline ultimately proved too long for coach Vladimir Petkovic to include the backup goalkeeper in his final roster. His absence leaves Algeria with reduced goalkeeping depth heading into the tournament, with Luca Zidane expected to start between the posts for Les Verts.