Anthony Markanich News: Claims all three points
Markanich scored a goal while taking two shots (two on goal), crossing once accurately and creating two chances during Wednesday's 1-0 win over Dallas.
Markanich scored the lone goal of the match in the 31st minute to claim all three points for Minnesota. The goal was the first since April 5th for the defender as he's combined for five shots, six chances created and seven clearances over his last three appearances.
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