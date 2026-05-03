Anthony Markanich News: Goal and assist Saturday

Markanich scored one goal and assisted once from one shot and two chances created in Saturday's 3-2 win against Columbus Crew.

Markanich recorded a pair of goal contributions Saturday as he assisted Kelvin Yeboah's goal in the 59th minute and then scored the match-winning goal in the 74th minute off a Nectarios Triantis assist. He now has four goal contributions on the season, all of which have come in his last three matches. He played well on the defensive end too, recording three tackles, three clearances and one interception in his full 90 minutes of action.