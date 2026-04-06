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Anthony Markanich News: Nets rare goal

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 6, 2026

Markanich scored one goal to go with two shots (one on goal) and three crosses (zero accurate) in Saturday's 2-1 victory against Los Angeles Galaxy. In addition, he was given a yellow card in the 44th minute.

Markanich scored from defense during Saturday's win, a crucial goal during the win. The defender did everything needed of him and more to pick up a huge win over LA Galaxy. He didn't do much creatively, but a goal is never a bad showing, especially in a narrow win.

Anthony Markanich
Minnesota United
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