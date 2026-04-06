Anthony Markanich News: Nets rare goal

Markanich scored one goal to go with two shots (one on goal) and three crosses (zero accurate) in Saturday's 2-1 victory against Los Angeles Galaxy. In addition, he was given a yellow card in the 44th minute.

Markanich scored from defense during Saturday's win, a crucial goal during the win. The defender did everything needed of him and more to pick up a huge win over LA Galaxy. He didn't do much creatively, but a goal is never a bad showing, especially in a narrow win.