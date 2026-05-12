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Anthony Markanich News: Scores header in draw

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 12, 2026

Markanich scored one goal to go with two shots (one on goal), one cross (one accurate) and two chances created in Sunday's 2-2 draw against Austin FC.

Markanich's second half header Sunday opened the scoring for Minnesota as they played to a 2-2 home draw versus Austin. In addition to his goal contribution, the versatile defender added three tackles (two won) and two clearances to the defensive effort across his 90 minute shift. Over his last five appearances (five starts), Markanich has scored three times and assisted once from nine shots (five on goal) and five crosses (two accurate).

Anthony Markanich
Minnesota United
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