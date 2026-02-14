Anthony Martial Injury: Forced off versus Leon

Martial abandoned the field with an apparent shoulder dislocation in Saturday's clash against Leon, Ricardo Olivares of Record reports.

Martial felt pain in his arm and shoulder after a fall in the first half of the game. He returned to the starting lineup in league play after providing an assist in the midweek CCC matchup versus Xelaju, and he played on the left wing before being replaced by Lucas Ocampos. The Frenchman is now doubtful for upcoming fixtures, with his potential absence allowing Ocampos and Tecatito Corona to contend for a starting spot.