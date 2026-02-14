Anthony Martial Injury: Forced off versus Leon
Martial abandoned the field with an apparent shoulder dislocation in Saturday's clash against Leon, Ricardo Olivares of Record reports.
Martial felt pain in his arm and shoulder after a fall in the first half of the game. He returned to the starting lineup in league play after providing an assist in the midweek CCC matchup versus Xelaju, and he played on the left wing before being replaced by Lucas Ocampos. The Frenchman is now doubtful for upcoming fixtures, with his potential absence allowing Ocampos and Tecatito Corona to contend for a starting spot.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer toolsSign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Anthony Martial See More
-
FanDuel Fantasy Soccer
FanDuel Fantasy Soccer: EPL Targets for Saturday, Dec. 9December 8, 2023
-
Fantrax Waiver Wire
Fantrax Finds: Waiver Wire Pickups for Gameweek 14November 27, 2023
-
Fantasy Premier League Rankings
Fantrax Premier League Player Rankings: Gameweek 4August 29, 2023
-
Fantasy Premier League Rankings
Fantasy Premier League Player Rankings: Gameweek 4August 28, 2023
-
Fantasy Premier League Rankings
Fantrax Premier League Rankings: Top 400 for the 2023/24 SeasonJuly 31, 2023
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Anthony Martial See More