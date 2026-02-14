Anthony Martial headshot

Anthony Martial Injury: Forced off versus Leon

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on February 14, 2026 at 6:26pm

Martial abandoned the field with an apparent shoulder dislocation in Saturday's clash against Leon, Ricardo Olivares of Record reports.

Martial felt pain in his arm and shoulder after a fall in the first half of the game. He returned to the starting lineup in league play after providing an assist in the midweek CCC matchup versus Xelaju, and he played on the left wing before being replaced by Lucas Ocampos. The Frenchman is now doubtful for upcoming fixtures, with his potential absence allowing Ocampos and Tecatito Corona to contend for a starting spot.

Anthony Martial
Monterrey
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Anthony Martial See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Anthony Martial See More
FanDuel Fantasy Soccer: EPL Targets for Saturday, Dec. 9
SOC
FanDuel Fantasy Soccer: EPL Targets for Saturday, Dec. 9
Author Image
Dane Shinault
December 8, 2023
Fantrax Finds: Waiver Wire Pickups for Gameweek 14
SOC
Fantrax Finds: Waiver Wire Pickups for Gameweek 14
Author Image
Ethan Sexton
November 27, 2023
Fantrax Premier League Player Rankings: Gameweek 4
SOC
Fantrax Premier League Player Rankings: Gameweek 4
Author Image
Adam Zdroik
August 29, 2023
Fantasy Premier League Player Rankings: Gameweek 4
SOC
Fantasy Premier League Player Rankings: Gameweek 4
Author Image
Adam Zdroik
August 28, 2023
Fantrax Premier League Rankings: Top 400 for the 2023/24 Season
SOC
Fantrax Premier League Rankings: Top 400 for the 2023/24 Season
Author Image
Adam Zdroik
July 31, 2023