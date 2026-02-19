Anthony Martial Injury: Out 4-6 weeks
Martial (shoulder) is expected to be unavailable for at least one month and up to six weeks after suffering a dislocation of his right shoulder, ESPN reports.
Martial may not be an option at least until the March 13 game against Juarez, forcing his team to choose between Lucas Ocampos, Luca Orellano and Tecatito Corona for the left-wing spot. The former Manchester United star was starting to earn an increased role with Rayados but showed only glimpses of his quality, tallying one goal and two assists across five games in the current Liga MX tournament, as well as one assist in two CONCACAF Champions Cup appearances.
