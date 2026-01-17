Martial missed a penalty kick but managed to score on a second attempt after the goalkeeper left the ball in play during the 25th minute of the win. The rest of the game was a good display of the attacker's skills, with his two assists coming from short passes near the opposing goal. While the summer signing finally made the score sheet for Rayados, it remains to be seen what he can do in more challenging matchups. Furthermore, he'll now compete for playing time with Tecatito Corona and Lucas Ocampos, both recently recovered from injuries.