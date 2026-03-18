Anthony Martial News: Returns in CCC

Martial (shoulder) started in Tuesday's knockout draw against Cruz Azul in CONCACAF Champions Cup activity.

Martial made a relatively quick recovery within his initial timeline after dealing with a dislocated right shoulder. His return is quite timely for a side that has suffered various blows to its offensive depth, with Sergio Canales (thigh) and Lucas Ocampos (undisclosed) now injured. Prior to the issue, the Frenchman scored a goal and provided three assists across seven appearances (five starts) considering all competitions in 2026. He should have solid chances of recording high playing time in upcoming league games.