Anthony Martial News: Returns in CCC
Martial (shoulder) started in Tuesday's knockout draw against Cruz Azul in CONCACAF Champions Cup activity.
Martial made a relatively quick recovery within his initial timeline after dealing with a dislocated right shoulder. His return is quite timely for a side that has suffered various blows to its offensive depth, with Sergio Canales (thigh) and Lucas Ocampos (undisclosed) now injured. Prior to the issue, the Frenchman scored a goal and provided three assists across seven appearances (five starts) considering all competitions in 2026. He should have solid chances of recording high playing time in upcoming league games.
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