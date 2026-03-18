Anthony Martial headshot

Anthony Martial News: Returns in CCC

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 18, 2026

Martial (shoulder) started in Tuesday's knockout draw against Cruz Azul in CONCACAF Champions Cup activity.

Martial made a relatively quick recovery within his initial timeline after dealing with a dislocated right shoulder. His return is quite timely for a side that has suffered various blows to its offensive depth, with Sergio Canales (thigh) and Lucas Ocampos (undisclosed) now injured. Prior to the issue, the Frenchman scored a goal and provided three assists across seven appearances (five starts) considering all competitions in 2026. He should have solid chances of recording high playing time in upcoming league games.

Anthony Martial
Monterrey
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Anthony Martial See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Anthony Martial See More
FanDuel Fantasy Soccer: EPL Targets for Saturday, Dec. 9
SOC
FanDuel Fantasy Soccer: EPL Targets for Saturday, Dec. 9
Author Image
Dane Shinault
December 8, 2023
Fantrax Finds: Waiver Wire Pickups for Gameweek 14
SOC
Fantrax Finds: Waiver Wire Pickups for Gameweek 14
Author Image
Ethan Sexton
November 27, 2023
Fantrax Premier League Player Rankings: Gameweek 4
SOC
Fantrax Premier League Player Rankings: Gameweek 4
Author Image
Adam Zdroik
August 29, 2023
Fantasy Premier League Player Rankings: Gameweek 4
SOC
Fantasy Premier League Player Rankings: Gameweek 4
Author Image
Adam Zdroik
August 28, 2023
Fantrax Premier League Rankings: Top 400 for the 2023/24 Season
SOC
Fantrax Premier League Rankings: Top 400 for the 2023/24 Season
Author Image
Adam Zdroik
July 31, 2023