Anthony Munda News: Joins Swindon Town on loan

Munda has joined League Two side Swindon Town on loanfrom Newcastle United, the club announced.

Munda joined Newcastle's academy in 2012 at age nine and has been a regular fixture for the club's Under-21 side in recent seasons, making his FA Youth Cup debut at 15 against Charlton Athletic in December 2022. The 19-year-old, who has represented England at Under-18 level, now joins a Swindon side currently sitting 13th in League Two. Munda is expected to compete for regular senior minutes as he continues his development away from Newcastle.