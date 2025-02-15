Anthony Rouault Injury: Ruled out for Lille

Rouault is still recovering from an ankle injury he suffered in training last week and will not be available for Sunday's match against Lille. He remains also a doubt for next friday's game against Reims, as coach Habib Beye confirmed in the press conference. "Anthony is injured, suffering from a sprained ankle, and is currently in the treatment and recovery phase. We have no visibility regarding his fitness for the next match against Reims."

