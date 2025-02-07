Fantasy Soccer
Anthony Rouault Injury: Trains individually after knock

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 7, 2025

Rouault (undisclosed) picked up a knock in training and was forced to train individually afterward, making him questionable for Saturday's game against Saint-Etienne, coach Habib Beye said in the press conference.

Rouault has yet to make his debut with his new club since joining during the transfer window but it could be delayed as he has been training individually after suffering a knock in training. Once fully fit, the defender is expected to compete for a starting role in central defense.

