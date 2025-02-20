Anthony Rouault Injury: Will miss Friday's game

Rouault (ankle) is still recovering, and Friday's match against Reims is coming too soon for him, coach Habib Beye said in a press conference. "The development is positive for Anthony who will be too short in this match."

Rouault remains sidelined and will miss at least one more match as he continues recovering from an ankle injury sustained in training earlier this month. His next opportunity to feature comes against Montpellier on Sunday.