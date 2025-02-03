Anthony Rouault News: Signs with Rennes

Rouault has signed with Rennes from Stuttgart until 2029, the club announced. "We are very happy that Anthony is joining us because he is a player who has great defensive qualities, thanks to his speed, his aggressiveness and his ability to restart. Despite his young age, he already has great high-level experience after his successful stint in the Bundesliga, but also in the Champions League, a competition in which he played seven matches this season. He already knows the French championship, which is an advantage that is not insignificant. We are counting on his desire to give the group some momentum again," said Sporting Director Frederic Massara.

Rouault is a central defender who developed at Toulouse and played in Ligue 1 before moving to the Bundesliga with VfB Stuttgart. He won the Ligue 2 title in 2022 and helped Toulouse win the Coupe de France in 2023. In the 2023-24 season he played in seven Champions League matches for Stuttgart and will bring that experience to Rennes' defense that is struggling at the moment.