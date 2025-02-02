Fantasy Soccer
Anthony Rouault headshot

Anthony Rouault News: Stalwart defensive effort

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 2, 2025

Rouault had one shot (zero on goal) in Saturday's 2-1 loss versus Monchengladbach.

Rouault was at the heart of the VfB Stuttgart defensive effort Saturday as they fell 2-1 at the hands of Borussia Monchengladbach. The central defender made two tackles (one won), one interception and one block. Rouault also led the team with 10 clearances, marking a season-high in a single appearance this season for the defender.

Anthony Rouault
Rennes
