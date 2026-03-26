Anthony Rouault News: Suspended against Brest

Rouault is set to be suspended after accumulating five yellow cards in French competitions, according to the league.

Rouault picked up his fifth yellow card in French competitions and will be suspended for the April. 4. clash against Brest. The defender has locked down a permanent spot in the back line for the Rennais since the arrival of new coach Franck Haise, so his absence punches a real hole in the starting XI and forces a defensive shakeup. Abdelhamid Ait Boudlal is expected to resume a starting role until during his absence.