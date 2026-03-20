Antoine Bernede Injury: Fit for Atalanta clash
Bernede (ankle) "will be called up for Sunday," coach Paolo Sammarco announced.
Bernede will return after skipping five fixtures due to an ankle sprain and will resume competing with Abdou Harroui and Tomas Suslov in the midfield. He has assisted once and added five key passes, four tackles (one won) and three shots (one on target) in his last five outings (all starts).
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