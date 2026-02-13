Antoine Bernede Injury: Unavailable versus Parma
Bernede (ankle) "is out for Sunday," coach Paolo Sammarco relayed.
Bernede will skip at least one fixture after twisting his ankle last week. Sandi Lovric (undisclosed) and Roberto Gagliardini (ribs) are missing as well, so Cheikh Niasse, Al-Musrati, Abdou Harroui and Jean-Daniel Akpa Akpro are set to enjoy an uptick of minutes in the midfield.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer toolsSign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Antoine Bernede See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Antoine Bernede See More