Antoine Bernede Injury: Unavailable versus Parma

Bernede (ankle) "is out for Sunday," coach Paolo Sammarco relayed.

Bernede will skip at least one fixture after twisting his ankle last week. Sandi Lovric (undisclosed) and Roberto Gagliardini (ribs) are missing as well, so Cheikh Niasse, Al-Musrati, Abdou Harroui and Jean-Daniel Akpa Akpro are set to enjoy an uptick of minutes in the midfield.

Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Antoine Bernede
