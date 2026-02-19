Antoine Bernede Injury: Will keep missing time

Bernede "has an ankle injury, and we have to make sure he's 100 percent before fielding him again. He's improving, but we're not sure how much time it'll take for now," coach Paolo Sammarco stated.

Bernade will sit out the second contest on the trot versus Sassuolo and potentially more, depending on how the rehab goes. Abdou Harroui will be the main beneficiary of the fact that he, Sandi Lovric (undisclosed), Suat Serdar (knee) and Jean-Daniel Akpa Akpro are all on the shelf.