Antoine Bernede headshot

Antoine Bernede Injury: Will keep missing time

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 19, 2026

Bernede "has an ankle injury, and we have to make sure he's 100 percent before fielding him again. He's improving, but we're not sure how much time it'll take for now," coach Paolo Sammarco stated.

Bernade will sit out the second contest on the trot versus Sassuolo and potentially more, depending on how the rehab goes. Abdou Harroui will be the main beneficiary of the fact that he, Sandi Lovric (undisclosed), Suat Serdar (knee) and Jean-Daniel Akpa Akpro are all on the shelf.

Antoine Bernede
Verona
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Antoine Bernede See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Antoine Bernede See More
Tuesday Champions League Cheat Sheet
SOC
Tuesday Champions League Cheat Sheet
Author Image
Andrew M. Laird
September 16, 2019