Antoine Bernede News: Comes in late versus Atalanta

Bernede (ankle) had four passes and no further stats in five minutes in Sunday's 1-0 defeat against Atalanta.

Bernade only subbed in late after sitting out a month and a half due to an ankle sprain. He'll look to complete his recovery during the break and will tussle for minutes with Jean-Daniel Akpa Akpro, Abdou Harroui and Tomas Suslov in two spots in the midfield going forward.