Antoine Bernede headshot

Antoine Bernede News: Comes in late versus Atalanta

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on March 22, 2026 at 9:55am

Bernede (ankle) had four passes and no further stats in five minutes in Sunday's 1-0 defeat against Atalanta.

Bernade only subbed in late after sitting out a month and a half due to an ankle sprain. He'll look to complete his recovery during the break and will tussle for minutes with Jean-Daniel Akpa Akpro, Abdou Harroui and Tomas Suslov in two spots in the midfield going forward.

Antoine Bernede
Verona
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