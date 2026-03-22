Antoine Bernede News: Comes in late versus Atalanta
Bernede (ankle) had four passes and no further stats in five minutes in Sunday's 1-0 defeat against Atalanta.
Bernade only subbed in late after sitting out a month and a half due to an ankle sprain. He'll look to complete his recovery during the break and will tussle for minutes with Jean-Daniel Akpa Akpro, Abdou Harroui and Tomas Suslov in two spots in the midfield going forward.
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