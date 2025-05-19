Antoine Bernede News: Decent against Como

Bernede created two scoring chances and recorded three crosses (one accurate), one tackle (one won) and two corners in Sunday's 1-1 draw versus Como.

Bernede filled in for Tomas Suslov (suspension) and had a passable showing in the final third. He'll likely come off the bench in the season finale, as he's done in the previous three games. He has notched one shot (one on target), four key passes, three corners and four tackels (all won) in his last five showings (two starts). He has registered at least one cross in his last five displays, totaling 12 (two accurate).