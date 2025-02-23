Antoine Bernede News: Sinks Fiorentina

Bernede had two passes and scored one goal to go with one shot (one on target) in 19 minutes in Sunday's 1-0 victory versus Fiorentina.

Bernede decided the game in the stoppage time, as he was the quickest to react to a loose ball in the box and beat the goalie after juking a defender. He has tallied two shots (one on target), one key pass, one cross (one accurate) and one tackle in three matches (one start) since joining. He'll compete with Dailon Livramento and Grigoris Kastanos while Casper Tengstedt (ankle) is out.