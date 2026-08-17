Antoine Griezmann News: 14 crosses in Saturday's draw

Griezmann generated three shots (one on goal), 14 crosses (two accurate) and 10 corners in Saturday's 1-1 draw versus FC Cincinnati.

Griezmann was very active in Saturday's draw, recording 14 crosses and 10 corners on the attack. He didn't produce much despite that immense volume as he only recorded two accurate crosses and did not create a chance. It's been a decent start to his Orlando career, but the star Frenchman hasn't quite settled into the league just yet.