Antoine Griezmann News: Delivers clever assist

Griezmann assisted once to go with two crosses (zero accurate) and one corner in Saturday's 3-2 win versus Real Sociedad.

Griezmann set up Atletico's second goal with a clever assist, as his backheel allowed Nicolas Gonzalez to slot an easy shot past Alejandro Remiro from very close range. Griezmann is no longer a regular starter for Atletico, and his numbers have suffered as a result. In 24 league outings and six starts, Griezmann has only six goals and one assist.