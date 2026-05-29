Antoine Griezmann News: Ends Atletico career with assist

Griezmann recorded one assist on two chances created in Sunday's 5-1 loss to Villarreal.

Griezmann put a nice bow on the end of his Atletico career, as the attacker would earn an assist on their lone goal of the game in the 43rd minute. He then ends the campaign with an assist in consecutive games, also earning one in his final home match. The French forward now sets off for the World Cup before finding a new club, notching seven goals and four assists in 34 appearances (13 starts) this campaign.