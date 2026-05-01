Antoine Griezmann News: Four shots in tie

Griezmann generated four shots (zero on goal), five crosses (two accurate) and three corners in Wednesday's 1-1 draw versus Arsenal.

Griezmann was Atletico Madrid's most dangerous weapon in the second half of Wednesday's 1-1 Champions League semifinal first-leg draw, rattling the crossbar in the 64th minute with a curling strike from the edge of the box that nearly put the Colchoneros in front. He drove multiple threatening sequences in Atletico's buildup and served as the centerpiece of Diego Simeone's second-half push that erased the halftime deficit, ending the night with four shots and two chances created over the full 90 minutes. Griezmann now sits on two goals and three assists in 14 Champions League appearances this season (nine starts) and will be chasing more in the return leg as he eyes one last run to a final before his expected summer move to Orlando in the MLS.