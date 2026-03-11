Antoine Griezmann News: Goal and assist vs Spurs

Griezmann scored one goal and assisted once from three shots and one chance created in Tuesday's 5-2 victory against Tottenham Hotspur.

Griezmann was involved in two goals Tuesday, just his second match this season (all competitions) with multiple goal contributions. He scored an impressive goal in the 14th minute following a slip by a Spurs defender, then assisted Julian Alvarez on the fast break in the 55th minute to give his side a commanding 5-1 lead. It was an impressive performance in the team's biggest match of the season thus far and is exactly the reason why the manager has managed Griezmann's minutes this season. Griezmann will look to put a bow on this tie next Wednesday in London.