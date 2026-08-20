Antoine Griezmann News: Offensive engine

Griezmann assisted once to go with four shots (one on goal), five crosses (three accurate) and three corners in Wednesday's 2-1 defeat against Chicago Fire.

Griezmann did everything in the final third for Orlando outside of scoring, largely because his shots were off target. He did get an assist for his corner kick, which turned into Orlando's lone goal. Griezmann should continue posting strong numbers against Real Salt Lake, a team which has been alright on the back line but has conceded 30 goals across 19 MLS matches.