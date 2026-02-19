Antoine Griezmann News: Provides assist in draw

Griezmann assisted once to go with one shot (zero on goal) and one corner in Wednesday's 3-3 draw versus Club Brugge.

Griezmann delivered the decisive touch on Atletico's second goal, redirecting a headed corner into the danger zone for Ademola Lookman to score just before halftime. The Frenchman made his first start since late November and brought control to Atletico's first-half tempo, dropping deeper to link midfield and attack while putting in the work on defensive set pieces. He also chipped in with two chances created during his run, a reminder that even after sliding out of the regular starting XI this season, he still has the class and vision to make a real impact for the Colchoneros.