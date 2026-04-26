Antoine Griezmann News: Scores goal in win

Griezmann scored one goal to go with one shot (one on goal), three crosses (zero accurate) and two corners in Saturday's 3-2 win over Athletic.

Griezmann notched the equalizer from inside the box after receiving a deflected pass in the 49th minute against Athletic. It was his first goal since March 10 following a series of 11 unsuccessful attempts over his previous eight outings in all competitions. Considering the full season, the experienced attacker has produced nine goals and four assists over 42 appearances (17 starts) between domestic and European action. While there might be some rotation in the final rounds, he should be a strong threat as he nears the end of his time in Atletico before leaving for MLS club Orlando City in July.