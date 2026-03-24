Antoine Griezmann News: Set for Orlando move

Griezmann has completed a transfer to Orlando from Atletico Madrid and will join the team in July 2026, according to his new club.

Griezmann is finally ending his transfer saga of a move to MLS play, with the attacker inking a deal with Orlando. However, he will remain with Atletico until the end of their season, not joining Orlando until July. He will remain on contract with Orlando through the 2027/28 season and hold a designated player spot, set to be a huge addition to the club once he finally joins.